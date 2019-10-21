The Aug. 13 letter “ ‘Settled science’ an oxymoron” claims science “is never settled.” That’s just wrong. Some things in science are not settled. They are called theories. Many other things are proven certainties. They are called facts. Scientists don’t spend their time debating whether the Earth revolves around the sun or what the boiling point of water is. These are facts.
Global warming is not a theory: “That human CO2 is causing global warming is known with high certainty and confirmed by observations,” according to skepticalscience.org, a website highly recommended by yale.edu. You can type “settled science” into the search box to get more details. Also, read the scientificamerican.com article “Climate change: facts versus opinions.”
Every national and international scientific agency and every climate scientist publishing in peer-reviewed science journals worldwide says our present global warming is overwhelmingly caused by burning fossil fuels. It’s a fact. It’s a phenomenon that’s measurable, and it’s been demonstrated over many decades.
So where do all these climate change denial and “not settled science” claims come from?
Over 90% are from right-wing “think tanks” funded by the fossil fuel industry. They also secretly fund many websites and “experts” who show up on Fox News playing climate scientists on TV. Fossil fuel corporations have quietly spent billions on this pseudoscience over two decades (scientificamerican.com). Just like tobacco.
Don’t be conned by these con artists. Follow the money. Climate change denial always leads to fossil fuels.
Alan Peterson, M.D.
Pequea Township