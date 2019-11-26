With climate disruption being blamed on humans, it seems the survival of civilization does not depend on whether humans have caused the current climate catastrophe as much as on transformation of society to renewable energy and elimination of fossil fuels.
The age of eternal expansion is over in terms of burning oil, gas and coal. The issue is not technical or natural causation; the issue is survival. The question: Can humans pull together, ward off extinction, sanction human-driven atmospheric carbon dioxide and minimize the natural escape of greenhouse gases?
Politically and historically, the question is simple: What must be done to prevent the extinction of at least a million species by 2050 and human extinction by 2100? It’s intergenerational; that means we cannot argue about whether the “boomers’’ are at fault or if Generation Z can do any better. We’re in this together.
Climate disruption is not economics; there’s enough human knowledge and international capital to fix it. We shouldn’t waste money on wars and military budgets, because those expenditures are counterproductive to our safety and security. Look around — the heat and devastation are coming.
Are we taking about revolution yet? We missed that boat. Human beings need to develop solidarity like never before and develop a global engineering plan to prevent the death of anyone else due to climate change. Extractive economies and industrial manufacturing must refocus on products that will incentivize the consumer to voluntarily become an ecological citizen, not a carbon consumer.
Egon de Uriarte
Lancaster