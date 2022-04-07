Congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline for printing the rerun of the “For Better or For Worse” comic strip’s story line in which a character comes out as gay.

It was first published in 1993. At that time, the Intelligencer Journal (a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline) did not publish it and included a note to readers stating that it was “inappropriate for a comic page read by children.”

My mother in Connecticut clipped all the missing comic strips and mailed them to me. Lynn Johnston, the author and cartoonist for the strip, had dealt with the topic with insight and understanding.

Now, years later, the Lancaster newspaper has published the storyline.

Our world is now more accepting. I’m glad you have finally come on board in this positive way.

Juanita Fowler

Leola