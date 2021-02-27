So, some Lancaster County Republicans wanted to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

For what? Doing the honest and right thing!

I am greatly ashamed and disgusted with Lancaster County Republicans and so thankful I decided to become a Democrat before the Republican Party, in my view, grew so radical and ignorant. (You could thank Arlen Specter for that move, if he were still alive.)

I believe that Toomey is only one of the few morally intelligent Republicans who actually had any guts to stand up against the criminal acts of former President Donald Trump, and I applaud him for it.

As for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and those other cowardly Republicans who are still kissing up to Trump, I have nothing but contempt. They showed themselves to be poor examples of human beings.

I am so glad to be a Democrat after these past four horror-filled, disgusting years with Trump. Thank you, Sen.Toomey, for knowing the difference between right and criminally wrong. It’s a real shame you’re not a Democrat. At least you’re honest.

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township