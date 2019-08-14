I grew up in a divided political family. My mother was a Republican and my father a Democrat. While in high school, I was inspired by a very knowledgeable “problems of democracy” teacher to take my voting privilege seriously, since it would affect my way of life in the U.S.
So I did my research on all political parties and, when I was able to vote, decided the Democrats had the right idea about what Americans wanted and needed. Later, in my 20s, I worked for a local attorney who was a leader in the Republican community and tried to convince me that in order to get anywhere in Lancaster County, I should register Republican. But the problem was that all the Republicans he introduced me to didn’t seem to have my wants or needs on their agenda. They were more for the rich, upper class, well-to-do citizens, not the middle class like me.
As I look back to that time and compare those Republicans with President Donald Trump, I am glad I am a Democrat. I am ashamed to even consider Trump as president of the United States.
On a recent cruise around the world, I was amazed at the foreigners who disapproved of and disliked Trump immensely. In order to avoid even talking about Trump’s way of governing, I told many people I was from Canada. How could I explain away Trump’s stupidity and ignorance? I can’t.
C.L. Conover
East Hempfield Township