For close to 30 years, I’ve had the opportunity to run with a small group of my running friends on Christmas morning. The route we took led us around Lancaster city and allowed us to pass by places of interest that brought back many memories and stories about growing up in and around Lancaster city.

My “spot” was always the Lancaster Amtrak Station, where we would stop and look at a series of paintings depicting various scenes from the poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” written by Clement Clarke Moore. These paintings were painted by my grandfather, William W. Seigford, in 1953. The paintings have been hung in the station since the late 1960s. My grandfather, along with being an artist, was also a retiree of the Pennsylvania Railroad, working in the Harrisburg station before relocating to Lancaster.

To my and my family’s surprise, this tradition was halted in 2018 and the paintings went “missing.” No explanation was given to my family regarding why the paintings were not hung or where the paintings were located.

My running friend and LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Dan Nephin investigated and wrote an article about the missing paintings that appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline on Dec. 24, 2019 (“Christmas illustrations missing from Lancaster's Amtrak train station”).

Well, after Dan’s effort and many questions from my running friends to Amtrak, the paintings have reappeared and are currently hanging in the station for this Christmas season.

Thank you, Dan, and the Christmas run crew for your efforts and to Amtrak for hanging the paintings again.

Matthew Seigford

Manheim Township