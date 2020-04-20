The spate of recent letters insisting that LNP | LancasterOnline stop running Eugene Robinson’s columns are obviously no coincidence. But they are misguided. When the Intelligencer Journal and New Era merged into a single newspaper, the decision was made that the newspaper would be nonpartisan. This is reflected in the editorial policy of the newspaper and in the choice of columnists the newspaper offers.

I myself prefer the liberals, Eugene Robinson and Dana Milbank, over the conservatives, Marc A. Thiessen and Cal Thomas. I read the columns of moderate Kathleen Parker and conservative-though-anti-Trump Jonah Goldberg.

Those who protest certain columnists because they are too liberal are missing the point of LNP | LancasterOnline being nonpartisan. If you don’t like Robinson’s columns, don’t read them. But don’t try to deprive those of us who do like and admire Robinson from reading his columns.

Most of the time, I find Thomas’ columns to be odious, but I realize there are many Trumpian conservatives in our community who adore them. Why shouldn’t we have access to diverse opinions in our local newspaper? Why should your views be the only ones offered by LNP | LancasterOnline?

Michael Billig

Lancaster Township