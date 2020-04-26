In reading recent letters to the editor, it is apparent to me there are some people who do not like to read opinions other than their own.

Some of us have discovered that we are much more likely to receive information that is factual and will hold up to fact-checking when we read op-eds by Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank, and E.J. Dionne, rather than if we read op-eds by Marc Thiessen, Cal Thomas and even local writer Stuart Wesbury.

However, we recognize that the goal of LNP | LancasterOnline is to provide more than one side of the story. We are glad that we do not live in a dictatorship where only one point of view is tolerated. We read our favored op-eds along with those less likely to be factual.

We hope LNP | LancasterOnline will continue with its current policy of publishing more than one point of view. Thank you.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown