I was so glad to learn that Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, as well as Doug Mastriano, support school choice and private schools in Pennsylvania. I believe that school choice is a key step toward all of our elementary and secondary youth having even greater opportunities for their education in our state.

Competition for our public school system will only make public schools better. I consulted with many companies in a wide variety of industries facing deregulation and competition — airlines, banks, telephone companies, utilities, etc. In every case I have seen, the quality of the products and services increase and the costs decrease.

My hope is that Shapiro follows through with his support, so that Pennsylvania can see the benefits of such a move.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township