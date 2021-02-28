I want to take the time to provide some very positive feedback on the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

On Feb. 11, my neighbor had an unfortunate injury with his snowblower that required calling an ambulance.

The police arrived first and assisted until the ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.

A short while later, the police officer returned with a snow shovel to help finish clearing my neighbor’s driveway. He said he felt bad and wanted to help. A true example of what police do best. Protect and serve.

Bob Mellinger

East Hempfield Township