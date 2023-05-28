I want to give a huge thank-you to state Sen. Ryan Aument for sponsoring state Senate Bill 345, which recently passed committee in a bipartisan vote. This bill would enhance Pennsylvania’s business climate by improving the way business losses are treated in the state tax code. Thanks to Aument’s leadership, our state is now one step closer to realizing profound economic growth!

This thoughtfully crafted legislation recognizes the challenges that businesses often face and takes concrete action to address them. Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the country that caps net operating losses (that is, the percentage of taxable losses that businesses can carry forward and deduct from future profits) below the federal limit.

In fact, Pennsylvania’s 40% cap on net operating losses is exactly half of the federal limit, and many states have no cap at all.

Aument’s legislation would increase the carryforward deduction on net operating losses 10% annually for four years, until Pennsylvania law matches the 80% federal limit in 2027.

This legislation would be a game-changer for Pennsylvania’s business community. By allowing businesses to offset a greater proportion of their losses and reinvest in their growth, Senate Bill 345 fosters an environment that is conducive to expansion, innovation and job creation.

In building bipartisan support for this crucial legislation, Aument has again shown his ability to get things done. He has demonstrated that fostering a competitive business climate should be a bipartisan priority, transcending party lines for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians.

Heather Valudes

President and CEO

Lancaster Chamber