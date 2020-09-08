Some of you know that I’m waiting for surgery on compressed, fractured discs. Please give a shout-out to a great nurse, Carolyn. She was my nurse every day on the second floor at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital during pre-op testing.

She taught me how to muffle screams. She knew exactly how much Jell-O I wanted. She had my bedside commode lined up just right. She knew which limb to move which way to minimize my muffled screams.

And she treated me with dignity. Thank you, Carolyn. Your kind ways will never be forgotten.

Janice Ballenger

Ephrata