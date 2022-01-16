We are fortunate in Lancaster County to be able to thank teachers for the great job they do for the children in our schools.

Administrators, teachers, support staff, custodians, food service staff, school boards and parents make many adjustments to their work and their schedules because the pandemic has caused disruptions to normal school days.

Teaching remotely is a difficult challenge, one that comes without the joy of the in-person contact between students and staff.

Teachers I know are happy to be in school. I’ve worked in education for more than half a century, most of that time as a substitute teacher in elementary schools. I was privileged to walk in the shoes of remarkable teachers and witness the dedication and devotion they give to the children in their classrooms.

We are fortunate to have committed people working in our schools. They are some of our essential workers.

La Verne Hyman

Manheim Township