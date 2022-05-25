With all the violence in the world, I want to thank the emergency medical services personnel, occupational therapists, physical therapists, home care workers, law enforcement officers and nurses who in the past five years have often put their own lives on the line for us. We don’t think about it until we need them.

Our neighbors and firefighters also should be thanked. Sometimes we take them for granted, but when we need them, they come — no questions asked.

However, I have lived here for more than eight years, and all you have to do is look around and see how some people have changed. It’s a shame that some people don’t respect other people and show such little respect. What happened to treating someone the way you want to be treated?

If you are a member of a place of worship, there are friends who are willing to be your friend and mean it. Respect doesn’t cost anything, so please try it.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown