During this time of giving thanks, I would like to single out a wonderful institution in our area — the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute!

I have received expert care at this facility, every two weeks, for almost two years. The staff — including doctors, nurses, patient care assistants, secretarial, greeting and custodial staff — have been the most professional, compassionate and dedicated group of people that I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

Special thanks to the women and men of the infusion wing — they are the absolute best!

While I do not know when and how my journey will end, I will always be grateful for meeting this special group of people.

David Weaver

West Hempfield Township