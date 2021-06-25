Please tell me who was the genius who prepared the list of 16 critical infrastructure entities that President Joe Biden gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that cyberattacks on those were “off-limits.”

I believe that list immediately became the prioritized targets for Putin’s next 16 attacks.

Also, who was the other genius who decided to put Biden in the direct sunlight for his press conference?

Both should have been fired immediately and left in Geneva.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township