U.S. Sen. Bob Casey recently announced his support for legislation that would repeal the 2002 act that authorized the use of military force in Iraq. That authorization led to the invasion and occupation of Iraq and the death of Saddam Hussein.

It also has become a blank check, used by three U.S. presidents to initiate further hostilities in the region without consultation with Congress. By now, polls show that most Americans agree that our nation’s military adventure in Iraq was a tremendous mistake.

Justified by misinformation — the threat of nonexistent weapons of mass destructions — the war led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the waste of hundreds of billions of dollars, the rise of the Islamic State group and an emboldened Iran.

In the past 19 years, anti-American militarism has grown in breadth and depth across the globe. The 2002 authorization did not make us safer; its continued existence is essentially an unexploded bomb ready to detonate at any moment of crisis.

Thank you to Sen. Casey for co-sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 10 to repeal the 2002 authorization. We urge you to do all you can to make sure this legislation comes to the Senate floor for a vote. Currently, it looks like a bipartisan majority of your fellow senators are ready to vote with you.

Tom Latus

Lancaster

