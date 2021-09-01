I am writing to thank members of the Columbia Borough, Manheim Township and School District of Lancaster school boards for voting yes on mask mandates.

Wearing masks, as well as having other prevention strategies in place at schools, gives me hope that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will be held at bay this school year and that quarantining will be limited, which would be a win for students, teachers and parents.

Being in a position that is responsible for setting rules is not always easy. Thank you for doing hard things and making tough decisions in the best interest of all students and in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Parents, school board members, administrators, caregivers, teachers — we are all in this together. We need to take care of each other!

Terry Grafenstine

Warwick Township