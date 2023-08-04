This is regarding the article “Trump case grazes county” in Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

It’s pretty dispiriting — but not surprising — to read that, when U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker was asked if he would still support thrice-indicted, twice-impeached Donald Trump if the former president is found guilty on federal charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Smucker said, “I will be happy to support him if he’s the nominee.”

I have long since given up the hope that the GOP will loosen its hold on our county, but is it so much to ask that our elected representatives respect the Constitution they swore to protect?

The resonance of the wide-ranging election conspiracy narrative with our other elected representatives is worrying enough, but to have a congressman blithely dismiss the greatest attack on our democracy in our lifetime is beyond shocking.

Dispiriting — but not surprising.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster