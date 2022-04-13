There are two war crimes raging in the world today. The first is Vladimir Putin’s unspeakably evil and genocidal invasion of Ukraine.

The other crime is the dithering between the United States (although we are arguably doing more than any other country), the European Union, the United Nations, NATO and all the world democracies about how to deal with Putin.

The ditherers wonder how to end this massive crime against humanity without goading Putin into making it worse.

Ladies and gentlemen, you cannot reason with a deranged murderer and, in my view, Putin’s evil may grow, but it cannot get any worse!

Stop dithering! Give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his suffering people everything they need to save their lives, their country and their democracy.

You must see that an attack on one democracy is an attack on all democracies, whether the attacks occur in the cities, villages and fields of Ukraine, or on the steps of our own U.S. Capitol.

Dick Wanner

Akron