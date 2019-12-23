The other day I heard Democratic candidate Tom Steyer say that if he became president he would give predominantly black colleges in America $125 billion for their endowments. Maybe that’s a great idea. A better idea would be to give all K-12 students vouchers so that if their public school is failing them, they could go to any school they chose. As a way to finance Steyer’s idea, I suggest appropriating the endowments of all private colleges that have more than $1 billion.
I also saw Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking credit for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade deal. One point in particular stood out. She gave AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka credit for negotiating that foreign countries pay their autoworkers at least $16 an hour.
I am reading Donald Trump Jr.’s book, “Triggered,’’ and on Page 65 it says the USMCA will force Mexican companies to pay their autoworkers at least $16 an hour.
Pelosi should have given credit to President Donald Trump, not Trumka.
Donald D. Jarema
Felton, York County