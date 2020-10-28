Recently I was awakened at 12:30 a.m. and, as I looked out the open window into the peaceful, quiet evening, I thought about all the protesting and rioting in our cities and prayed that it could be this peaceful everywhere.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were seemingly OK with these protests until they saw it was hurting them.

President Donald Trump is a no-nonsense, commonsense type of person and has done a tremendous job in spite of all the people trying to take him down. We know he’s a little rough around the edges, but he has surrounded himself with a lot of people. Also his moral values and his desire for freedom and a nonsocialist country are so important.

With the help of praying Christians, God gave us a miracle when he put Trump in power — read Romans 13:1-2. Did we thank God enough? Or are we fighting against God (Acts 5:39) when we continually put our president down.

I love my country and I believe there’s still a lot of good people, including Republicans, moderate Democrats, Black people, white people, etc. But, in my view, those one the far left have gone too far.

We desperately need unity and a revival, or we will lose our freedom. We need earnest prayers and fasting (2 Chronicles 7:14). We have had religious and other freedoms in the best country to live in. Why do we want to change that?

When going to the polls, I plead with all of the above to give Trump another four years. Our freedom depends on it.

Amos Fisher

Salisbury Township