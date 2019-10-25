The best choice for Manheim Township school board is the “Students First” slate of Mark Anderson, Steve Grosh, April Hershey, Jon Sensenig and Dan Holler.
They’ll make fiscally responsible choices that support students and the community. It was the proactive and prudent leadership of this group that put partisan politics aside to advance the new middle school project, a much-needed investment that will greatly improve the educational environment for our students and faculty. Their principled and collaborative approach to this critical project is what Manheim Township needs on its school board to remain one of the elite school districts in Pennsylvania.
Vote “Students First” on Election Day.
Todd Heckman
Manheim Township
Former Manheim Township school board member