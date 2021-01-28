I call upon the responsible and patriotic Lancaster County Republicans to bring a challenger against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for the 2022 primary.

I believe there are many morally courageous and principled candidates. The party could choose a challenger from that group.

I am sure that Lancaster County Republicans care about our nation and its role as a beacon of democracy for the entire world.

All the while, though, Rep. Smucker has seemingly shown he is ignorant of that concept. His blind loyalty to extreme concepts is inexcusable.

Please replace Smucker with a candidate who has moral courage and practices the ethical behaviors that Smucker has shown he lacks.

Among his errors, Smucker sought to overturn Pennsylvania’s legitimate election results. He repeatedly crossed an ethical bottom line to show his devotion to a man doing wrong — a disgrace.

A democracy will always be a work in progress. A healthy U.S. Constitution is recreated daily by a willingness to sometimes set aside party favoritism for the sake of the general welfare. It is only the elected individual’s courage that makes a difference.

We need a local representative to Congress who puts moral behavior above party. A representative with a mind open to change himself and the nation for the better — not just a follower of dogma.

Is there such a person in the Lancaster County Republican Party?

Jerry Greiner

Lancaster