Here are two questions and a request about a column that appears in each Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline: “Collector Car Corner.”

Why is this well-researched and articulate column on cars (mainly muscle cars) (1) hidden deep in the Classifieds section and (2) printed in seemingly the smallest font in the entire newspaper?

These are important questions. Readers of this column — muscle car enthusiasts — range in age from 60 to 90, a demographic with age-related vision changes (American Optometric Association: “Difficulty reading ... printed materials can become less clear”).

So why the tiny font? Is this some kind of involuntary reading test?

And why the location? I mean, who would ever think to look for this column in the Classifieds section?

Here is my request, and you should know that I have standing to make this request. I myself owned a 1967 Firebird convertible with a 326 HO engine, four on the floor, tach on the hood and red-wall tires. As one of many motorheads among your readers, I hereby request for “Collector Car Corner”: (1) minimum of 8-point font and (2) relocation to, say, the Perspective section (“Muscle cars were the best!”).

Larry Keating

Lancaster Township

Editor’s note: This column is a feature offered by the LNP | LancasterOnline advertising department, which aims to keep the column’s font size consistent with other content in the newspaper. When space is constrained, the font size is never smaller than 9-point.