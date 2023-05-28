Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for publishing the thoughts presented by Millersville University President Daniel Wubah in the May 1 column “Millersville helps to lead the way on climate action and education.”

As a Millersville graduate with significant study time in aquatic biology and plant ecology, I am gratified to see the university working toward our common goal of having a stable and thriving community.

Part of the Millersville campus is close to the Conestoga River, a critical element of Lancaster’s historic prosperity. Concerns that pollution from the Conestoga basin area are harming the Chesapeake Bay are serious and must be addressed. Expanding the Millersville campus to include a section of the Conestoga River as a recreational and water quality mitigation access area could return useful benefits.

Finding better ways to manage our local water resources for the greater good of more people is critical to future prosperity.

Wubah identified advancing the state of theoretical and applied science as a role for universities. Giving Millersville University a seat at the table to improve upon the regulatory policies that have so far failed to achieve recovery objectives for the Chesapeake Bay could be an important step toward regional prosperity beyond 2050.

I challenge those who will soon be LNP | LancasterOnline’s new owners to elevate the voices of local universities as a means of improving our regulatory outcomes in the area of local water and power supplies.

Joe Heller

New Holland