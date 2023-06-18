In a free country, the person standing next to you is also free! This statement, one that should spark an illumination of thought within the modern population, is constantly ignored.

Everyone — no matter what side of politics, no matter what religion — seems to think that all people should think and act exactly like they do. This is not the mentality of a free country; it is the mentality of despotism ruled by barbarism.

Freedom is one of the most beautiful things in the world, but it comes with its ups and downs. If you want to be free, you need to realize that your neighbors, your friends, your work associates, even your political rivals are also allowed their own opinions and beliefs.

You cannot force an American to believe what you believe, to champion what you champion or to pay for your mistakes.

In a free society, you have give and take, meaning you have to take others for who they are, not who you want them to be. You have to accept that others’ opinions, no matter how much you disagree with them, are valid.

I see an attack right now on American life as we know it — people attacking freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of press and more. I see all these attacks happening daily, and people seem happy to relinquish their freedoms in the name of the greater good.

“The greater good” — if you are a movie buff, you know how dangerous that term can be.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township