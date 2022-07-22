There are many articles in LNP | LancasterOnline and reports on TV about gender and sports.

In 1957, baseball player Roy Campanella said, “You gotta be a man to play baseball for a living, but you gotta have a lot of little boy in you, too.”

For many years, there have been ball boys and bat boys. And now some of those positions have been given to girls. In my opinion, that should not be. Any game in which the players are all men should not have females on the field — including officials.

Think of all the boys who would be thrilled, and have been thrilled, to be helping on the field with the bigger boys.

Shame on the Philadelphia Phillies for using females to handle balls and bats. And shame on Major League Baseball for allowing it.

C.R. Mekeel

East Lampeter Township