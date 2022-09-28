Kudos to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for the excellent Sept. 21 editorial (“Ban gifts”), which was based primarily on reporting by Spotlight PA.

If I’m pulled over by the police, maybe I’ll offer to buy the officer a new watch or a Happy Meal. After all, what would it hurt? And I certainly wouldn’t expect anything in return, right?

Any lawmaker who believes that gifts like vacations, event tickets or cash don’t have an influence on the way they vote is living in fantasy land or just plain lying.

Look at what happened to Alan Freed in the early 1960s as a result of the Payola (or “pay for play”) scandal involving the record industry and disc jockeys who determined which records to play. I’m sure the DJs weren’t “really” influenced by the gifts and cash they were offered.

Remember when the members of Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church gave out free flowers in airports in the 1980s? How many people accepted the gift without providing a donation in return? It’s called the rule of obligation, also known as “reciprocity.”

In my view, Republicans in the state Legislature are determined to move their anti-abortion and voting reform legislation forward by putting a series of slyly worded referendums on future ballots. Lawmakers from both parties say that banning gifts is not a top priority for most voters. If that’s the case, why not let the voters decide? Put the issue of a gift ban forward in a referendum.

In the U.S. House, I would like to “gift” Congressman Lloyd Smucker a one-way ticket home from Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8 when Bob Hollister becomes a truly accessible congressman without the seeming need for “gifts.”

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township