To the members of the Lancaster County community who participated in Gifts that Give Hope, Lancaster’s alternative gift fair:

On behalf of the volunteer planning team for Gifts that Give Hope Lancaster, I write to express my gratitude and appreciation for the ongoing support and enthusiasm that has accompanied the fair these past 14 years.

On Dec. 12, 2021, and in the following weeks of online shopping, more than $41,000 worth of gifts were purchased to support charitable organizations such as Aaron’s Acres, Church World Service, Bench Mark Program, Music for Everyone, Clare House, LifeCycles, Hope International, Habitat for Humanity, Reach Out and Read, North Star Initiative and more!

Thank you to the shoppers who continue to make the gift fair a part of their annual traditions. It fills our hearts with gratitude to be a part of this movement to promote altruism and community connection in the midst of upheaval and uncertainty.

We encourage you to consider shopping year-round from our website (giftsthatgivehope.org/lancaster) for unique gifts for all of the special occasions in your life. This would support nonprofits as they continue to operate in challenging circumstances associated with the pandemic.

We invite you to save the date to celebrate our 15th annual event on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Farm and Home Center.

Keep spreading hope, Lancaster!

Jennifer Oehme Knepper, RN

Gifts that Give Hope Lancaster fair coordinator