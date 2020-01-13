Honesty is still alive in this world.

After shopping with a gift card at PaulB Hardware, I proceeded to drop it in the parking lot. Unfortunately for me, I didn’t know I had dropped it, and there was still money on it. I received a call later in the day about the gift card. To my surprise, someone had returned the gift card to the customer service counter.

I would like to thank the individual who took time out of the day to return the gift card. And I would like to thank the store personnel who also took time out of their day to see that it was returned to me.

Glen Horning

West Cocalico Township