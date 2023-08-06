In the column “Republicans push vouchers to undermine public schools” in the July 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, author Jacques Gibble relies upon the logically invalid premise that because Republicans “increasingly believe that too many public schools teach discomforting content” and Republicans support school vouchers, therefore Republicans must support school vouchers because they don’t like what public schools are teaching.

Gibble claims, without evidence or attribution, that Republicans have a “covert partisan agenda” and that the GOP is “hiding its more covert goals” by making “unspoken implications.”

The most egregious fallacy is in the headline: the explicit implication being that “Republicans push vouchers” in a deliberate attempt to “undermine public schools.”

This is a much different statement than simply saying that the effect of school voucher programs is harmful to public schools. The author raises arguments in support of that theory, and I take no issue with him doing so. But I believe he should debate the issue without accusing proponents of school vouchers of acting in bad faith or with the intent of undermining public schools.

Christina Hausner

East Hempfield Township