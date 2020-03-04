I am deeply concerned to be reading about the recent fire deaths and lack of smoke detectors in homes today. As a former volunteer firefighter for a large department on Long Island, I understand what it’s like to get people into the community and spread the word on fire safety. These days it’s hard enough to get volunteers to join departments due to most people working long shifts and sometimes two jobs. Maybe it’s time to establish more full-time paid positions.
Get the word out by going to churches, civic organizations, condo complexes, schools — not just during fire prevention week in October but every day. Festival season is starting, so have people go to local events, set up a table or get with the local fire department and bring a truck. Fire trucks are attention-grabbers.
There is so much literature out there, and now I hear many departments here are giving away free smoke alarms that don’t need battery changes for 10 years. Maybe more people working full time on this is the answer.
Tim Murray
Lancaster