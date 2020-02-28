I would like to relate a positive experience I had with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation when applying for my Real ID.
One Wednesday morning in October, I went to the PennDOT facility on Rohrerstown Road, armed with my passport, Social Security card, government-issued marriage license, and birth certificate with a raised seal. I was assigned to a very knowledgeable young man (don’t know his name, sorry), who reviewed my passport (he didn’t even look at the other documents), filled out some paperwork, and said my Real ID would come in the mail in about one week.
I was in and out in 45 minutes (much to my amazement and appreciation), and my Real ID did come in the mail in one week as promised.
I feel sorry for those other applicants who have had to make many trips to get their Real ID, but this is to let you know that it can be done painlessly.
Patricia Burkhart
East Hempfield Township