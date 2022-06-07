I notice that each time I attend a rally following the latest mass shootings, I have gotten a little older. And I wonder if a certain numbness sets in; the kind of numbness that follows ritual and repetition.

Yes, there is a little of that after 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, were murdered at their school just a few days before their summer vacation. Numbness, depression — what are you supposed to feel?

But hearing the talented speakers at the May 26 demonstration in downtown Lancaster and outside Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s office made me feel a bit better — or at least made me feel angrier.

We pasted up postcards onto which we had written our demands. First, universal background checks on every gun sale. Second, a ban on military-grade assault weapons.

Still, I get older, month after month, tragedy after tragedy, revisiting Penn Square and listening to protest songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind.” It’s nice but overwhelmingly sad.

There is no end in sight. There is the hubris about gun ownership. And such arrogance toward the suffering families by saying things like “thoughts and prayers” and “don’t politicize the issue.”

The Republican Party has already politicized the issue, in my view, by refusing to pass sensible gun legislation that could help to prevent these tragedies.

Congressman Smucker: Your campaign received considerable financial support from the National Rifle Association between 2016 and 2018. Would you honestly look into the eyes of those who lost family members in mass shootings and say that you voted against gun control measures because the NRA is one of your biggest donors? Would you even admit that to your constituents in Lancaster County?

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster