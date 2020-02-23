I, like many others, have great respect for newspaper journalism. Journalists try very hard to print verifiable truth. If something is printed in a reputable newspaper, I know that it happened, who did it, where and when, and the cause or reason. I may not be given all of those facts at once because, unless each one is proven, they are not printed. My point is that if something is printed in the newspaper, a journalist is absolutely sure that it is true.
Editorials are opinions. Letters to the editor and opinion pieces are what individuals think. It is important to understand which opinions are based on facts and which opinions are based on nonfacts.
Because knowing the difference between the truth and manipulated nonfacts is increasingly difficult, I rely most heavily on the hard work of news journalists to identify and print the truth.
I would like to read the opinions of others in the newspaper but I would like you, the newspaper's editors, to do the extra work of identifying opinion pieces that are based on nonfacts. I would like you to make a note or to asterisk the nonfact and state what the accepted fact is. Your work is needed, and I plead with you to extend your professional honesty to the opinion pieces.
Manipulation of news is a serious concern that has increased greatly. Electronic communications have increased to the level of the need for reputable journalists to identify the facts on which we base our opinions.
Ginny Gibble
Lancaster Township
Editor’s note: Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions.