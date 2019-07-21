In 2016, both parties nominated a presidential candidate whom most voters supported as the lesser of two evils. This phenomenon created, I surmised, an exploitable financial windfall. I knew most citizens entering the voting booth wanted to hold their noses while pulling the lever. To capitalize on their aversion, my get-rich-quick scheme dreamed of manufacturing both red and blue clothespins.
With the 2020 race underway, my new money-making fantasy is to market hats with tribe-appropriate slogans. For Republicans, I’m hoping to sell the familiar red hats. To avoid paying trademark royalties, however, I’ll make this slight change: “Make America grate again.” Given President Donald Trump’s multitude of Twitter misspellings, such as “Prince of Whales,” I’m certain his supporters won’t notice. Hopefully, I won’t face legal challenges from the suer-in-chief.
If noticed, I’ll mimic Trump’s tactics and blame the knock-off vendor. If that doesn’t work, I’ll claim I also don’t make mistakes; it refers to the grate across the southern border, or grate on snowflakes’ nerves, or grate fake news reports into confetti. Will it hurt sales? No. Trump has conned his electorate for so long, they’re primed to accept misdirection. Just look at how he shifts responsibility for his administration’s horrendous child abuse as reported by his own inspector general. He blames the adults for transporting those children to haven in America.
I’m hopeful anyone who rationalizes children sleeping on overcrowded concrete floors also excuses fake MAGA comb-over caps.
The Democrats’ blue hats need only say: “Make America good again.”
David H. Burke
Drumore