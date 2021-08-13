I was a biology major and have a fair understanding of the structure and behavior of single-strand RNA, as exhibited by many harmful viruses.

Those who remain unvaccinated provide havens for the coronavirus; this causes COVID-19 to further adapt and mutate. It is possible that a new variant could be very harmful and deadly to our children under 12.

Please help to save us from this potentially disastrous outcome. Please get a vaccine. Do it for our children.

I would not want to live with the guilt and liability of knowing that my refusal to get vaccinated resulted in the sickness and death of children who are looking to adults to make good decisions and protect them.

Jim Johnson

Lancaster