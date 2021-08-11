If you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, please consider what we still do not know about the coronavirus. Chickenpox once seemed like a fairly harmless virus and people did little to avoid it — until it became apparent that the same virus can also cause a very painful disease (shingles) later in life. Now, many who had chickenpox as a child are getting vaccinated to prevent shingles 40 or 50 years later.

If you contract COVID-19 now, there is no guarantee that it will not impact you much more adversely many years later. We don’t fully know what the long-term impacts may be from getting the coronavirus.

It is not known if some side effects of getting COVID-19 are permanent. For my brother, all cola-type beverages now taste like mildew. To a co-worker, cheese crackers now taste burnt. A family friend can no longer enjoy mint ice cream; mint now tastes like metal. All of them had mild cases of COVID-19 and these changes in taste did not occur until several months later.

Severe cases of COVID-19, in rare instances, are having more severe side effects. My aunt’s neighbor had all her fingertips and tips of her toes amputated because the very low oxygen levels she experienced from COVID-19 caused necrosis in these appendages, just as if she had suffered from frostbite.

A little achiness from a COVID-19 vaccine shot seems like a fair exchange for overwhelmingly reducing the risk of suffering from the drastic side effects associated with contracting COVID-19.

