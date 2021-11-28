It seems that every other day another professional athlete tests positive for COVID-19. Here is a group of athletes making millions of dollars a year and they are putting themselves, their teammates and the players on the opposing teams at risk. But, in some of their eyes, it is OK, because they are elite humans who don’t need or care about others. They get time off, with pay, when they test positive.

Anybody who comes in direct contact with another human needs to be vaccinated.

Teachers need to be vaccinated. I taught for 20 years and got out just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Would I have gotten vaccinated for my job? A resounding yes.

I am fully vaccinated now, but would have done it anyway to keep my students and fellow co-workers safer.

Anybody who works with the public should get vaccinated. Why? Is it fair to go into a restaurant for the first time in over a year and see some employees unmasked and assume they are all vaccinated?

I go shopping and wear a mask. Why, you might ask, if people are vaccinated?

I wear a mask to protect myself because I don’t know who is vaccinated and who is not.

I am old enough where I have the round vaccine scar on my left arm. It worked back then and people weren’t afraid to get a shot, so what is keeping people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine? In my view, fear and misinformation.

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township