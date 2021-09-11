I certainly value the freedoms that our U.S. Constitution ensures for all of us. I was active as a college student in the 1960s, when there were many protests against limiting personal freedoms. I have always supported equal rights for men and women.

What I don’t understand is how people can say that they have the right to endanger other people’s health by refusing to fight a deadly disease that can be controlled (and hopefully eliminated) by simply getting a vaccination and wearing a mask.

We no longer think about the horrors of the polio epidemic back in the 1950s. Why not? Because we got the polio vaccine. I still remember the day every class in my elementary school was ushered into the school cafeteria and every student was inoculated. We defeated polio. We protected each other.

It is pathetic that a matter of public health and welfare has become a disgustingly divisive political battle.

Please, for your sake, for your children’s sake, for everyone’s sake — get your vaccination and wear a mask until we’ve conquered this horrible pandemic. The scientific facts have proven that these measures work.

Evelyn Albert

Ephrata

Former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board