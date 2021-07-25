Are you planning to vote in 2022 and 2024? Well, remember that you cannot vote if you are not alive. If you have passed away because you did not get vaccinated against COVID-19, you will not be eligible to vote.

Unfortunately, death can be a serious side effect of the virus that causes COVID-19.

If you get vaccinated, you might have a sore arm or even a day or two when you feel under the weather. However, you will probably meet the requirement of being alive when you go to vote in the next election. It’s your free choice!

Carol Westfall

Christiana