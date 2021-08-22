The people we elect to write the laws we live by are constantly lobbied by people other than us. Few of us visit with our elected state representatives, but their Harrisburg offices have a continuing stream of people who want help in the form of our tax money. During each budget season in Harrisburg, the lines are especially long.

If you’ve never visited your representative to the Harrisburg circus, please consider a series of short visits to your local district office to meet with the people who carry your voice there. They are paid to work for you, so you have the full right to know who they are and what they are doing. Providing them with information suitable for presentation in the Harrisburg arena could help them to serve you much better than they could without your help.

Joe Heller

New Holland