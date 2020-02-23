After reading the latest of several letters (Feb. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “Defends property tax reform proposal”) from a supporter of school property tax elimination bills Senate/House Bill 76 and the proposed House Bill 13, a phrase Ronald Reagan used came to mind: “There you go again.” It has become apparent that the letter writer’s intent is to offer half-truths to garner support for these bills.
For example, the writer fails to mention your state income taxes would be going up a whopping 61% under SB76. Also not mentioned: The approximately $3 billion in school property taxes paid statewide by commercial/industrial property owners would be eliminated. That would have to be made up somewhere. With one version of SB76, the Independent Fiscal Office estimated that within three years of implementation, school districts would be underfunded by over $1 billion. A stable school funding source? Hardly. You can guess what will go up to make up these shortfalls — your income taxes, again.
You may think, as a retiree, I don’t have to worry about rising income taxes. The writer glossed over this fact: HB13 would take 4.92% out of your pension checks in taxes. Right now, your pension is not taxed. My retiree breakfast gang did some figuring. We found if one owns a modest home, if this passes, he/she will likely be paying higher taxes overall than would be saved by eliminating property taxes. Renters will really get fleeced.
Be careful what you wish for. Get the facts, then make an informed decision.
Matthew Griffith
Elizabethtown