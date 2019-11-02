Skunk smell. It appears to me that many of our elected Republicans still support the wannabe American dictator Donald Trump, who tramples on the Constitution of the United States every day. And they continue to be his stooges. I believe most of them are really better than that. Their corrupt president is melting down like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Why do we as Americans have to put up with this — when Republicans will not do anything to stop this corrupt president?
Their lack of action in stopping Trump tells me they really don’t mind Trump trampling on our Constitution, and it is OK for him to do this. And actively support it. Their complicit approval of Trump’s actions is like lying down with a skunk and expecting not to smell bad.
And current elected Republicans’ actions, or their lack of, show that they really smell bad. Vote to get rid of the skunk and his smell!
Joe Cox
Lititz