There is an old legal aphorism: “If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither on your side, pound the table.” And we are seeing this in spades from the White House and its Republican supporters.
The president clearly attacking and threatening a whistleblower who followed correct procedure as “close to a spy” and “you know what we used to do in the old days, when we were smart.” Republican representatives, including at least one who sat on the committee and could have been in the hearing room, raging about being shut out of the process. And, with cellphones deployed, pushing past security and invading a Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility, a clear breach of security protocol.
It is clear, through President Donald Trump’s own words, his acting chief of staff’s news conference and numerous witnesses statements, that the president tried to manipulate Ukraine to start an investigation for political advantage against Joe Biden. It is also clear, per federal statute and the words of the Federal Election Commission chairwoman, that it is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.
The latest is the president and his minions attacking and questioning the loyalty of Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman. Based on the above aphorism, and clear facts and law, we will see much more creative and disturbing table-pounding in the coming months.
David Stoeckl
Conestoga