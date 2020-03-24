Thank you, Heather Stauffer, for the March 20 LNP | LancasterOnline article about the county’s challenges in meeting the threat of the COVID-19 virus as it pertains to the availability of hospital beds (“How prepared is county for COVID-19 outbreak?”). Several people have written letters about the closed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster on College Avenue; the closure of this medical center has negatively impacted thousands of city and county residents, and the full impact of that closure has yet to be realized as the current pandemic accelerates here.

While many of the city and county officials seem to recognize the need for more than one hospital to serve Lancaster city and residents of neighboring municipalities, no one seems to be able to take action to find a way to reopen this hospital.

Recently, the Trump administration announced that one of the things it was looking at was the reopening of closed hospitals. City and county officials should work with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to find a way to reopen UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster.

Instead of developing mobile Army surgical hospitals and other makeshift solutions, we already have a facility that could be used when the need arises. The time to look into this is now; the people who run the city and county government can’t wait for private hospital conglomerates to do something. Our legislators need to be proactive by working with state and federal legislators to help meet the needs of our residents. Lancaster city desperately needs more than one hospital.

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster