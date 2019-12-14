I am sorry to hear that USA Field Hockey is considering leaving Spooky Nook (“Women on the move,” Nov. 20). I enjoy their games and they add to Lancaster’s culture of field hockey excellence. That being said, I don’t doubt players’ claims and frustrations are valid. The first few years I assumed the Nook’s disorganization was due to growing pains that would be sorted out. Clearly that is not the case.
To watch my 4-year-old kick a soccer ball, I have to say a prayer, summon the gods, pay $5 and muscle through throngs of people to enter, exit and park. It’s thrilling. Watching an event is even more exciting. Allot 30 minutes to enter or exit, guess where the event is held, and bring ample patience.
What is the Nook doing with all these $5 parking fees? Clearly not improving management, personnel or signage. I have consistently poor experiences as a patron. I continue going because I value its services.
I always presumed, however, that the national team was treated well. Apparently that’s not the case. Spooky Nook, please get it together and help keep the team here. The inability to consistently manage events is evident. Listen to the feedback and grow, in order to continue providing Lancaster a successful sports complex.
Mary Purcell
Lancaster