Whether we’re talking about property tax relief or education funding reform or getting this ballot-counting thing right, the Pennsylvania Capitol seems to be where problem-solving goes to die.

And yet, in 203 state House races held on Election Day, only three incumbents lost or were behind as counting continued Friday morning. Why do we keep reelecting legislators who seem content with the status quo?

One reason is gerrymandering. Pennsylvania’s political parties have blocked redistricting reform for decades, and our districts are now drawn in ways that prioritize “safe” seats for incumbents over competitive elections. With many candidates running unopposed, what incentive do state legislators have to listen to the will of the people? What incentive do they have to work with colleagues across the aisle to — you know — do their jobs?

Another reason for Harrisburg gridlock is the lack of legislative rules that require movement on bills, even those that have bipartisan support. Take a look at this past year’s legislative calendar, and you’ll see little action on issues voters actually care about and plenty of posturing and grandstanding by politicians who are beholden to party leaders content with their hold on power.

Tim Brixius

East Donegal Township