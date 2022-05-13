Out of all the candidates for governor of Pennsylvania in our upcoming primary election, there is one candidate who I truly believe in.

Charlie Gerow, despite having lived in Pennsylvania the longest out of all of the Republican candidates for governor, was not born here. He was born in the slums of Brazil. His mother gave him up for adoption with only one wish: that he be adopted by Americans, so that one day he might learn to read. She considered that to be the greatest thing.

Charlie was adopted by two American missionaries from Pennsylvania and grew up right here in central Pennsylvania. His business partner lives in East Petersburg, and he has ties to our county that no other gubernatorial candidate has. If you ask Charlie about his mom, he’ll show you a photo of a 98-year-old woman who resides in beautiful Ephrata, holding an AR-15.

Too often we have sent governors to Harrisburg who arrived with grand plans and the intent to accomplish good, but walked out empty-handed. In my view, our last two governors, Tom Wolf and Tom Corbett, were unable to accomplish anything meaningful.

I believe that Charlie Gerow is our state’s best shot for accomplishing meaningful reform on a variety of issues. Do you want reforms for education, taxes, criminal justice, election integrity, cannabis laws, energy regulations and the Second Amendment? Do you want someone capable of rising above petty partisan politics in Harrisburg? If so, vote for my friend Charlie Gerow on May 17!

Nate Rybner

Manheim Township